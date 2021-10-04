US Supports North, South Korea Restoring Communication Channel - State Dept.
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The United States welcomes the re-establishment of the communication channel between the two Koreas amid ongoing nuclear tensions, the State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.
"When it comes to the reestablishment of inter-Korean communications, we said this before that we support inter-Korean dialogue and engagement, as well as cooperation," Price said at a press briefing.