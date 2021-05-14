UrduPoint.com
US Supports Ongoing Investigation Of COVID-19 Origins - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US is not satisfied with the initial investigation of COVID-19 origins and supports the ongoing probe into the causes of coronavirus pandemic, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"[US is] not satisfied with the original investigation. Yes, [US] supports an ongoing investigation to get to the bottom of what happened with COVID-19," Blinken said during a briefing. "This is so important because we need to understand what happened, if we are going to have the best possible opportunity to prevent it from happening again."

