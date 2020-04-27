UrduPoint.com
US Supports Postponing Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference Due To COVID-19

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

US Supports Postponing Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The United States suports the decision to postpone the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) review conference because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of State said in a release on Monday.

"The United States fully supports Ambassador [Gustavo] Zlauvinen in his role as President-designate of the NPT review conference and backs his proposal and the subsequent decision of NPT parties to postpone the NPT Rev[iew]Con[ference] in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The State Department emphasized that the United States considers the NPT a vital base of international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and also the basis the for international collaboration on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

"The United States continues to seek a positive NPT RevCon outcome in which states reaffirm their commitment to the NPT, recognize its enduring shared benefits, and recommit to preserving and strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime," the release said. "The United States will continue to work constructively with other NPT Parties to maintain and strengthen the Treaty, including at the RevCon when conditions allow it to be held."

At the end of March, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the 2020 review conference may be postponed to a date no later than April 2021.

The NPT review conference was originally scheduled to take place at the UN headquarters in New York from April 27 to May 22.

