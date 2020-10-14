UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supports 'Robust' Program Of Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

US Supports 'Robust' Program of Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia - Pompeo

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The United States supports a "robust" program to provide weapons to Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a joint press availability with his Saudi counterparts at the State Department on Wednesday.

"Today, we reaffirmed our mutual commitment to countering Iranian malign activity and the threat it poses to regional security and prosperity and the security of the American people as well," Pompeo said. "The United States supports a robust program of arms sales to Saudi Arabia in line with efforts of the kingdom to protect its citizens and sustain American jobs."

The Trump administration has come under fire over its decision last year to approve more than $8.1 billion in emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries in response to the perceived threat posed by Iran.

The State Department's Office of the Inspector General has said that US officials did not fully assess the risks that the weapons would pose to civilians, particularly in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia leads an Arab alliance that has been conducting deadly air raids on Houthi rebels.

The emergency arms deal came despite the objections of the US Congress, which sought to block weapons sales to the kingdom and cut diplomatic ties in response to the October 2, 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is currently in Washington for the inaugural US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Iran Washington Yemen Trump Saudi Alliance United States Saudi Arabia Saud October Congress 2018 Post Billion Arab Jobs Mike Pompeo Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

31 seconds ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

16 minutes ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

44 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture, GDRFA join hands to enhance joint s ..

1 hour ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.