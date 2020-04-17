The United States supports fully Russia's decision to postpone the Victory Day parade due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be happy to celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War II together when circumstances allow, Ambassador John Sullivan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The United States supports fully Russia's decision to postpone the Victory Day parade due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be happy to celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War II together when circumstances allow, Ambassador John Sullivan said on Friday.

"The defeat of Nazism and fascism represent important events that can never be forgotten and should be celebrated. We fully support Russia's decision to reschedule these celebrations to a time when we are all able to celebrate them properly," Sullivan said in a video address, which the US embassy posted on Twitter.

"The United States looks forward to future opportunities to commemorate the end of World War II," he added.