US Supports Saudi-Hosted Ukraine Peace Summit, Will Participate - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States supports the upcoming Saudi-hosted summit on Ukraine peace and will attend it, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We do, of course, support the summit," Miller told a press briefing, when asked about the meeting. "I can confirm that there will be US government officials, not ready to make announcements who these will be."