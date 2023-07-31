US Supports Saudi-Hosted Ukraine Peace Summit, Will Participate - State Dept.
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 11:33 PM
The United States supports the upcoming Saudi-hosted summit on Ukraine peace and will attend it, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States supports the upcoming Saudi-hosted summit on Ukraine peace and will attend it, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.
"We do, of course, support the summit," Miller told a press briefing, when asked about the meeting. "I can confirm that there will be US government officials, not ready to make announcements who these will be."