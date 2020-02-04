WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The United States supports Turkey's military action against the Syrian army in Idlib, seeing it as a self-defense retaliation, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey in the aftermath of the attack, which resulted in the death of multiple Turkish personnel serving at an observation post used for coordination and de-escalation, and fully support Turkey's justified self-defense actions in response," Pompeo said.

He blamed Syrian forces for the escalation of violence in the Idlib province, in the country's northwest. According to Pompeo, a mortar bomb attack on February 3 hit Turkish observation posts, resulting in multiple casualties.