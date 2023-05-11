MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Washington supports London's decision to provide long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Wallace confirmed that London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev.

"As far as the use, or the donation or gifting of Storm Shadow, the United States has been incredibly supportive of the UK's decision to do so," Wallace said speaking in the House of Commons.