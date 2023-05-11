UrduPoint.com

US Supports UK's Decision To Transfer Storm Shadow Missiles To Kiev - UK Defense Head

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US Supports UK's Decision to Transfer Storm Shadow Missiles to Kiev - UK Defense Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Washington supports London's decision to provide long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Wallace confirmed that London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev.

"As far as the use, or the donation or gifting of Storm Shadow, the United States has been incredibly supportive of the UK's decision to do so," Wallace said speaking in the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Washington London Kiev Wallace United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 ..

UAE, France trade grew 17 percent, reached AED29.5 billion in 2022

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

Abdullah bin Zayed receives NDC delegation

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

2 hours ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

3 hours ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.