Open Menu

US Supports UK's Plans To Create New Sanctions Authority For Iran - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Supports UK's Plans to Create New Sanctions Authority for Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States welcomes and supports the United Kingdom's plans to create a new sanctions authority for Iran to hold it accountable for its alleged hostile activities, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We welcome the United Kingdom's announcement of plans to create a new sanctions authority to hold Iran accountable for its hostile activities. The United States encourages additional measures by all like-minded partners to address Iran's hostile actions," the statement said on Thursday.

The United States condemns Iran's alleged plots against US citizens and stands resolved to work with the United Kingdom and other allies and partners to deter and respond to any threats or attacks by Iran, the statement added.

Also on Thursday, the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the Cyber Defense Command (CDC) of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over alleged human rights abuses, the UK government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Iran United Kingdom United States All Government

Recent Stories

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

3 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

3 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

3 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

3 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

3 hours ago
Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

3 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

3 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

3 hours ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

3 hours ago

More Stories From World