WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States welcomes and supports the United Kingdom's plans to create a new sanctions authority for Iran to hold it accountable for its alleged hostile activities, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We welcome the United Kingdom's announcement of plans to create a new sanctions authority to hold Iran accountable for its hostile activities. The United States encourages additional measures by all like-minded partners to address Iran's hostile actions," the statement said on Thursday.

The United States condemns Iran's alleged plots against US citizens and stands resolved to work with the United Kingdom and other allies and partners to deter and respond to any threats or attacks by Iran, the statement added.

Also on Thursday, the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the Cyber Defense Command (CDC) of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over alleged human rights abuses, the UK government said in a statement.