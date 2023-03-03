UrduPoint.com

US Supports Upholding Of Democratic, Constitutional, Legal Principles In Pakistan: State Dept.

Published March 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

A State Department spokesman Thursday sidestepped a question about arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying the U.S. supported peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan

WASHINGTION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A State Department spokesman Thursday sidestepped a question about arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying the U.S. supported peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan.

"These are questions for the Pakistani people, not for the United States," Spokesperson Ned price told reporters when the correspondent of a private Pakistani tv channel asked him about an Islamabad court's order for Khan's arrest after he skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

"We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan," he added at his daily press briefing.

Replying to a question about the high frequency of internet shutdowns in India, particularly in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, Price said that the U.S. talks about freedom of expression, freedom of people around the world to access information, while highlighting the importance of freedom of expression, including via access to the internet as a human right that contributed to strengthening democracies and also countries.

To a question regarding Afghan refugees, the spokesperson said that the matter was being discussed with Pakistani counterparts.

"We encourage all states to uphold their respective obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them to anywhere where they could face persecution or torture," he added.

