UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Affirms Right Of Tribal Police To Detain, Search Non-Indians

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:01 PM

US Supreme Court Affirms Right of Tribal Police to Detain, Search Non-Indians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The US Supreme Court held that tribal police operating on reservations have the authority to detain and search the vehicle and person of non-Indians traveling through tribal reservations on state or Federal roads, a decision released by the court on Tuesday stated.

"A tribal police officer has authority to detain temporarily and to search non-Indian persons traveling on public rights-of-way running through a reservation for potential violations of state or federal law," the decision said.

The case, United States v. Cooley, came about after Officer James Saylor of the Crow Police Department approached a truck parked along a highway that runs through the Crow Reservation in the state of Montana. Saylor observed that the driver, Joshua Cooley, had guns, drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, and subsequently arrested him.

Cooley argued that a tribal police officer could not stop and detain a non-Indian suspect unless the officer first tries to determine whether the suspect is non-Indian and, in the course of doing so, finds an apparent violation of state or federal law. The Ninth Circuit concluded that Saylor had failed to make that initial determination here, and upheld Cooley's request to have the drug-related evidence suppressed.

The Supreme Court's decision vacates the Ninth Circuit's ruling, finding instead that Saylor had full authority to perform the actions that he did, and as such, the drug-related evidence in Cooley's case ought to be permissible. The Supreme Court remanded the case for further proceedings consistent with their opinion.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Drugs Driver Vehicle Montana United States Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

1 hour ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

2 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.