US Supreme Court Affirms Right of Tribal Police to Detain, Search Non-Indians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The US Supreme Court held that tribal police operating on reservations have the authority to detain and search the vehicle and person of non-Indians traveling through tribal reservations on state or Federal roads, a decision released by the court on Tuesday stated.

"A tribal police officer has authority to detain temporarily and to search non-Indian persons traveling on public rights-of-way running through a reservation for potential violations of state or federal law," the decision said.

The case, United States v. Cooley, came about after Officer James Saylor of the Crow Police Department approached a truck parked along a highway that runs through the Crow Reservation in the state of Montana. Saylor observed that the driver, Joshua Cooley, had guns, drugs and paraphernalia in his possession, and subsequently arrested him.

Cooley argued that a tribal police officer could not stop and detain a non-Indian suspect unless the officer first tries to determine whether the suspect is non-Indian and, in the course of doing so, finds an apparent violation of state or federal law. The Ninth Circuit concluded that Saylor had failed to make that initial determination here, and upheld Cooley's request to have the drug-related evidence suppressed.

The Supreme Court's decision vacates the Ninth Circuit's ruling, finding instead that Saylor had full authority to perform the actions that he did, and as such, the drug-related evidence in Cooley's case ought to be permissible. The Supreme Court remanded the case for further proceedings consistent with their opinion.