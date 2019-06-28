UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Trump Ending DACA Immigration Program - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:39 PM

The US Supreme Court has decided to hear the case on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program to decide whether to allow the Trump administration to terminate it, media reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US Supreme Court has decided to hear the case on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program to decide whether to allow the Trump administration to terminate it, media reported on Friday.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to decide the whether to allow the Trump administration to rescind the DACA immigration program that has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States from deportation, NBC news reported.

The report explained the US Supreme Court will hear the case in the next term, which starts in October, but given the enormity of the case the process may carry over into 2020.

In January, the US Supreme Court refused to hear a Trump administration appeal against lower court decisions upholding DACA thereby allowing the program to continue for at least ten months.

DACA permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought in the United States under the age of 16, to remain in the country provided they had arrived by 2007 as well as to obtain working permits. The DACA program has protected some 700,000 young people from being deported from the United States.

