UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear States' Appeal To Restore Trump Immigration Rule - Order

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear States' Appeal to Restore Trump Immigration Rule - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from 13 Republican state attorneys-general to overturn a 2020 Federal court ruling that struck down a Trump administration immigration restriction, the court's list of orders granted said on Friday.

"Arizona et. Al. v. San Francisco, Ca (California) et. Al. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted limited to Question 1 presented by the petition," the court announced in its "Certiorari Granted" list of cases it has agreed to hear.

The federal ruling was issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is usually regarded as highly liberal. However, the US Supreme Court, following a series of appointments made by President Donald Trump has a six-to-three majority of conservative justices.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich of a lower court's ruling that rejected their bid to defend Trump's "public charge" rule.

President Joe Biden's administration dropped the government's defense of the policy. A federal judge in the state of Illinois in a separate case vacated the rule nationwide.

In February 2020, The Trump administration announced that immigrants likely to receive a wide range of benefits for more than a year over any three year period including Medicaid, housing and food aid would be denied a Green Card and status as permanent legal residents in the United States.

The Ninth Court struck down that rule, but ABrnovich and the top legal officers of the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia have now appealed that decision to the US Supreme Court

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump San Francisco Montana Virginia United States February 2020 From Government Top Court Housing

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

1 hour ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

1 hour ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

1 hour ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

2 hours ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.