US Supreme Court Agrees to Review Court Ruling Against Trump on Asylum Deportations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling declaring the Trump administration's deportation of asylum seekers in the United States as unconstitutional will be reviewed, the US Supreme Court said on Friday.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had found in favor of an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawsuit on behalf of Sri Lankan Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam after his asylum request was rejected and he was put into an accelerated deportation procedure after being caught in an illegal entry.

The Trump administration then appealed the ruling and sought to have the Supreme Court review it.

Thuraissigiam informed US immigration officials he had been abducted and beaten by a gang of men in Sri Lanka and faced possible torture if he was returned to it.

However, a US asylum officer had decided Thuraissigiam had not shown a credible fear of persecution if he was sent back to Sri Lanka.