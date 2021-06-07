UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Agrees To Take Up Case Concerning FBI Surveillance Of Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

The US Supreme Court granted on Monday decided to review a case brought against the FBI by three Muslim men who are accusing the agency of unlawfully spying on them in their mosque based on their religion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US Supreme Court granted on Monday decided to review a case brought against the FBI by three Muslim men who are accusing the agency of unlawfully spying on them in their mosque based on their religion.

"[For the case of] FBI, et al. v. Fazanga, Yassir, et. al... The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted," the Supreme Court said.

Imam Yassir Fazaga filed a lawsuit against the FBI in 2011 over the agency's use of a paid informant to infiltrate the Muslim community. Lawyers in the case argue that the FBI targeted individuals for electronic surveillance on the basis of their religion.

A district court had previously dismissed the case based on the government's argument that releasing information in relation to it could be detrimental to US national security and were thus under the state secrets privilege.

More Stories From World

