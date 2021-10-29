US Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court issued an order overruling a stay on execution of two Oklahoma death row inmates by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing for the execution of one of the men on Thursday evening.

"The application to vacate the stays of execution entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on October 27, 2021, presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court, is granted," the order said.

John Grant and Julius Jones were initially part of a lawsuit filed against the state of Oklahoma for its death penalty policy, challenging the state's use of the drug midazolam as an effective way to reduce pain for the necessary length of time during executions.

The two death row inmates were later dropped from the lawsuit by US District Judge Stephen Friot, allowing their execution to proceed. The Tenth Circuit then issued a stay on the executions, granting the inmates' appeal and sending the matter to the US Supreme Court.

By vacating the stay of execution, the US Supreme Court is allowing the execution of Grant, scheduled for Thursday evening, to proceed. Jones is scheduled to be executed on November 18.

Grant's attorneys said in a notice filed to the court on Thursday that the Oklahoma authorities have already begun implementing execution protocols against Grant, which include giving him two doses of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and X-raying him.