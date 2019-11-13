UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Allows Lawsuit Against Gunmaker Over School Massacre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Supreme Court Allows Lawsuit Against Gunmaker Over School Massacre

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US Supreme Court green-lighted a lawsuit against the Remington gun manufacturer over the 2012 Sandy Hook grade school massacre, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

In March, the state of Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that Remington could be sued by victims' families for how the company marketed the assault style weapon a gunman used to kill 20 Sandy Hook schoolchildren.

Remington, joined by a number of gun rights activists, had argued that Federal law protects weapons manufacturers from being sued over gun crimes.

A lone gunman armed with a Remington assault rifle opened fire on children at Sandy Hook school in Connecticut in December 2012, killing 20 children and six staff before killing himself.

The lawsuit comes amid a spate of mass shootings in the United States, many using military style assault rifles, such as the 2017 massacre at concert in the city of Las Vegas that killed 58 and wounded hundreds.

Related Topics

Fire Supreme Court Company Las Vegas United States March December 2017 From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

44 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

44 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

44 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

44 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

42 minutes ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.