US Supreme Court Allows 'Remain in Mexico' Asylum Policy to Resume - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US Supreme Court has allowed the Migrant Protection Protocols program to continue after the Trump administration filed an appeal challenging a lower court's order blocking the 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

"The application for stay presented to Justice Kagan and by her referred to the Court is granted, and the district court's April 8, 2019 order granting a preliminary injunction is stayed pending the timely filing and disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari," the filing said.

The Supreme Court has overruled a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in late February granting a temporary block of the MPP program, which requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await their immigration proceedings.