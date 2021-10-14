US Supreme Court appears to back death sentence for Boston marathon bomber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Supreme Court appeared on Wednesday to support reinstatement of the death penalty for 2013 Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, but one justice questioned how the case jibed with the Biden administration's opposition to federal executions

The US Supreme Court appeared on Wednesday to support reinstatement of the death penalty for 2013 Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, but one justice questioned how the case jibed with the Biden administration's opposition to Federal executions.

Tsarnaev's conviction six years ago in the deadly bombing, carried out with his older brother Tamerlan who was killed while fleeing, earned him sentences of both life imprisonment and capital punishment.

But his lawyers won an appeal of the death sentence on grounds that jurors had not sufficiently heard arguments about how Tsarnaev was deeply under the brother's influence in committing the crime, and that the jury had been swayed by dramatic media reports in recommending execution.

The Justice Department under former president Donald Trump rejected those arguments and appealed to the high court to reinstate execution in the high-profile case.