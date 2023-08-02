Open Menu

US Supreme Court Approval Rating Drops To Record-Low 40% - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

US Supreme Court Approval Rating Drops to Record-Low 40% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The approval rating of the US Supreme Court has dropped to a record low 40%, according to a Gallup poll published on Wednesday.

"The current rating ties the court's record-low job score first recorded in September 2021, which ticked up to 43% in July 2022 before dropping back to 40%," the poll said.

Since 2000, the level of confidence in the top court in the country has decreased by 22 percentage points. In the last three years, it has dropped by 18 percentage points, according to the pollster.

The overturning of abortion rights appears to be a major reason for such a decline. The rating plunged to 40% for the first time in September 2021 after the court allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand, the pollster said.

"That ruling was a precursor to its June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade; now, more than a dozen states have near-total bans on abortions," it added.

Republicans look much more supportive of the court (62%), than Democrats (17%).

The 45-percentage-point party gap is the third largest in the last two decades. A 61-point gap (74% among Republicans, 13% among Democrats) was registered in 2022, after the court overturned Roe v. Wade. In 2015, when the court legalized same-sex marriage and supported Barack Obama's healthcare law, the gap was 58 points (76% among Democrats, 18% among Republicans).

At the same time, 43% of Americans approve of Chief Justice John Roberts' job performance, while 30% express the opposite opinion. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, got the support of 39%, while 42% view him negatively, the poll said.

"Americans continue to be critical of the Supreme Court, largely because of strongly negative views from Democrats and more negative than positive opinions from independents, which offset Republicans' generally positive opinions," the survey concluded.

The poll was conducted from July 3-27 via telephone interviews of 1,015 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Barack Obama Marriage Job Same Columbia Gallup Jackson June July September Democrats Women 2015 All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

21 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

36 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

1 hour ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World