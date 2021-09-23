UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Approval Rating Plunges To New Low Of 40%, Down From 49% In July - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:58 PM

The approval rating of the US Supreme Court has hit a new low of 40% in September, down from 49% in July following a series of unpopular decisions, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The approval rating of the US Supreme Court has hit a new low of 40% in September, down from 49% in July following a series of unpopular decisions, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

Today, more Americans, or 53%, disapprove the job of the US Supreme Court, which exceeds the last high disapproval of 52% in 2016, the poll found.

The rapid fall of the US Supreme Court's popularity among Americans can be tracked to a number of unpopular decisions over the summer, including the cases when the court declined to block a controversial Texas anti-abortion law as well as to support a Biden administration attempt to extend a moratorium on evictions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release accompanying the poll.

The past year has also witnessed a steep decline of trust and confidence in the Federal judiciary from 67% in 2020 to 54% now, the poll found.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents are less likely to say they approve of how the US Supreme Court performs its duties. Only 36% of Democrats, 41% of Independents and 45% of Republicans today approve of the Supreme Court compared to 49%, 53% and 57% respectively in September of 2020, the poll found.

The poll was conducted between September 1-17 among 1,005 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

