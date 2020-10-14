US Supreme Court Asked To Extend Wisconsin Ballot Deadline - Filing
Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Several organizations including the advocacy group Protect Democracy asked the US Supreme Court to extend the state of Wisconsin's mail-in ballot receipt deadline for the November election, court documents revealed.
"We JUST filed an emergency application to the #SupremeCourt, asking #SCOTUS to reinstate essential relief in #Wisconsin that would extend the ballot receipt deadline and allow citizens from anywhere in the state to fill impending poll worker shortages," the Protect Democracy group said in a tweet accompanying the court filing on Tuesday.
The lawsuit seeks to ensure there are in-person voting opportunities with social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The lawsuit also seeks to ensure that Wisconsin's absentee ballot system is operating effectively during the pandemic.