UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Backs Oil Giant Over Landowners In Montana Pollution Case - Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:14 AM

US Supreme Court Backs Oil Giant Over Landowners in Montana Pollution Case - Ruling

The Atlantic Richfield energy corporation won a reversal of a Montana Supreme Court ruling that the company had to do more to clean up a toxic site polluted by mercury, the US Supreme Court said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Atlantic Richfield energy corporation won a reversal of a Montana Supreme Court ruling that the company had to do more to clean up a toxic site polluted by mercury, the US Supreme Court said on Monday.

The site owners had argued that Atlantic Richfield did not do enough to clean the toxic mercury and attempted a decontamination without obtaining Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval while also seeking restorative damages.

"The Montana Supreme Court erred in holding that the landowners were not potentially responsible partners ... and therefore did not need to accept EPA approval," the US Supreme Court said.

Montana law did require that any award of restoration damages should be used to repair the damaged property at issue.

However, such action cannot be taken in the absence of EPA approval, the justices pointed out in the ruling.

The US Supreme Court therefore reversed the Montana court ruling and stated that the landowners were not permitted to go ahead with their own efforts to decontaminate their own property near the site of the former metals smelter plant without EPA approval.

Atlantic Richfield is owned by the oil giant BP and is located in a 300-mile heavily Superfund site, which the company says it has already spent $470 million to remove pollutants, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Company Oil Montana Richfield SITE Million Court

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.