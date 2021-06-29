UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Backs Pipeline Builder In Land Rights Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

US Supreme Court Backs Pipeline Builder in Land Rights Dispute

The PennEast Pipeline Company, whose interstate pipeline was halted by property rights disputes with the state of New Jersey, is authorized to use the federal government's eminent domain powers to acquire the needed land, the US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The PennEast Pipeline Company, whose interstate pipeline was halted by property rights disputes with the state of New Jersey, is authorized to use the federal government's eminent domain powers to acquire the needed land, the US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

PennEast claimed that its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificate declaring a public need for the pipeline authorizes them to exercise the federal eminent domain power to secure the needed property. New Jersey, however, asserted property interests on the contested parcels of land, and claimed sovereign immunity.

A District Court initially denied the motion by New Jersey to block the eminent domain acquisition, but the Third Circuit vacated the District Court's order, concluding that because the law did not clearly delegate the Federal Government's ability to sue nonconsenting States to certificate holders, PennEast was not authorized to condemn the property in New Jersey.

"By its terms, [Section] 717f(h) authorizes FERC certificate holders to condemn all necessary rights-of-way, whether owned by private parties or States. Such condemnation actions do not offend state sovereignty, because the States consented at the founding to the exercise of the federal eminent domain power, whether by public officials or private delegatees," Justice John Roberts said in the court's written opinion.

The decision was made along a 5-4 split, with Justices John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, and Brett Kavanaugh joining in the majority opinion, and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Elena Kagan dissenting.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Condemnation Immunity Company Split All Government Court

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

16 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi condemns PPP Sindh govt behaviour in Ass ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 recoveries hit 304545 in Punjab

1 minute ago

Pakistan HC in UK, Secretary of State for Wales di ..

1 minute ago

Storms hit Ethopian refugee shelters in Sudan: UN

1 minute ago

Corona vaccination certificate mandatory at hospit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.