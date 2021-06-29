US Supreme Court Backs Pipeline Builder in Land Rights Dispute

The PennEast Pipeline Company, whose interstate pipeline was halted by property rights disputes with the state of New Jersey, is authorized to use the federal government's eminent domain powers to acquire the needed land, the US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The PennEast Pipeline Company, whose interstate pipeline was halted by property rights disputes with the state of New Jersey, is authorized to use the federal government's eminent domain powers to acquire the needed land, the US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

PennEast claimed that its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificate declaring a public need for the pipeline authorizes them to exercise the federal eminent domain power to secure the needed property. New Jersey, however, asserted property interests on the contested parcels of land, and claimed sovereign immunity.

A District Court initially denied the motion by New Jersey to block the eminent domain acquisition, but the Third Circuit vacated the District Court's order, concluding that because the law did not clearly delegate the Federal Government's ability to sue nonconsenting States to certificate holders, PennEast was not authorized to condemn the property in New Jersey.

"By its terms, [Section] 717f(h) authorizes FERC certificate holders to condemn all necessary rights-of-way, whether owned by private parties or States. Such condemnation actions do not offend state sovereignty, because the States consented at the founding to the exercise of the federal eminent domain power, whether by public officials or private delegatees," Justice John Roberts said in the court's written opinion.

The decision was made along a 5-4 split, with Justices John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, and Brett Kavanaugh joining in the majority opinion, and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Elena Kagan dissenting.