US Supreme Court Backs Trump Quick Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US Supreme Court in a ruling on Thursday supported the Trump administration's ability to quickly deport illegal immigrants seeking political asylum.

The 7-2 ruling backed the Trump administration by overturning a lower court ruling that would have allowed Sri Lankan farmer Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam a judicial review of the government's rejection of his asylum bid.

"Respondent attempted to enter the country illegally and was apprehended just 25 yards from the border. He therefore has no entitlement to procedural rights other than those afforded by statute," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority.

A law cited by Alito requires an individual to show "credible fear" of persecution if forced to return home - a claim that was rejected by the asylum officer who arrested Thuraissigiam, and later upheld during a hearing by an immigration judge.

Last week, the high court rejected Trump's attempt to end a government program that allows illegals brought to the United States as children - known as "dreamers" - to remain and work in the United States.