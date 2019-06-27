US Supreme Court Blocking Citizenship Question Marks Victory for Immigrants - Rights Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US Supreme Court 's ruling that effectively blocks the Trump administration's proposal to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census is a victory for immigrants and minority groups in the United States , the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement on Thursday.

"This ruling is a victory for immigrants and communities of color across America," the ACLU said via Twitter. "It is a victory for democracy itself."

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court ruled that the administration did not give a sufficient reason to add the citizenship question to the census and sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The Commerce Department faces a July 1 deadline to print the questionnaires in order to conduct the national headcount.

Critics of the proposal claim the Trump administration is trying to intimidate non-US citizens and minority groups which will lead to an underrepresentation.