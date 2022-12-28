UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from rescinding the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy on the US southern border, a court filing revealed.

"The application for stay pending certiorari presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted ...

the stay shall terminated upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court," the Supreme Court said in a filing on Tuesday.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich welcomed the ruling, saying his office had led the charge to prevent the Biden administration from overturning the policy.

"The safety of American families is NOT expendable to political expediency," Brnovich said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Twitter Border From Court

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

2 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

2 hours ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

3 hours ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

3 hours ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

3 hours ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.