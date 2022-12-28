US Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Rescinding Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from rescinding the COVID-era Title 42 expulsion policy on the US southern border, a court filing revealed.

"The application for stay pending certiorari presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted ...

the stay shall terminated upon the sending down of the judgment of this Court," the Supreme Court said in a filing on Tuesday.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich welcomed the ruling, saying his office had led the charge to prevent the Biden administration from overturning the policy.

"The safety of American families is NOT expendable to political expediency," Brnovich said via Twitter.