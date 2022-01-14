UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Blocks Large Employer Vaccine Mandate, Backs Healthcare Mandate - Filings

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Supreme Court Blocks Large Employer Vaccine Mandate, Backs Healthcare Mandate - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but backed the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, according to two decisions filed Thursday.

"Applicants now seek emergency relief from this Court, arguing that OSHA's mandate exceeds its statutory authority and is otherwise unlawful. Agreeing that applicants are likely to prevail, we grant their applications and stay the rule," the Supreme Court said in a per curiam opinion on the larger employer mandate case.

However, the Supreme Court backed the Secretary of Health and Human Services' mandate to require facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to ensure that their staff - unless exempt for religious reasons - are vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue receiving the money.

More Stories From World

