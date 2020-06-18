US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Admin Attempt to End 'Dreamers' Immigrant Program - Ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States Supreme Court has blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to end the so-called 'Dreamers' program or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which offers protections to child immigrants, the court's justices said in a ruling on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States Supreme Court has blocked an attempt by the Trump administration to end the so-called 'Dreamers' program or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which offers protections to child immigrants, the court's justices said in a ruling on Thursday.

The court ruled 5-4 that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA," or the Administrative Procedures Act, the justices said in a majority opinion.

The ruling for now maintains the DACA program, which has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States from deportation.