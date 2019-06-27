UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration From Adding Citizenship Question To Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:11 PM

The US Supreme Court delivered a ruling on Thursday that effectively prevents the Trump administration from implementing its controversial plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The US Supreme Court delivered a ruling on Thursday that effectively prevents the Trump administration from implementing its controversial plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The Trump administration's plan to add the question to the census was challenged in court by several advocacy groups who claimed the move violates US voting rights laws. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department faces a July 1 deadline to print the questionnaires in order to conduct the national headcount.

"The case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," the ruling said, thereby sending the case back to a lower court.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in writing the court's opinion said it appears the Commerce Department "contrived" the rationale for adding the question. All nine justices appeared to consent to that portion of the ruling.

As a result of the decision the Trump administration's proposal is effectively blocked from being added to the census until it comes up with a more sufficient reason. The case will head back to a lower court for further proceedings.

Critics of the proposal claim the Trump administration is trying to intimidate non-US citizens and minority groups which will lead to an underrepresentation.

