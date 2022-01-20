US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep White House records related to the January 6 Capitol riot from the US House Select Committee investigating the incident, according to a court order.

"The application for stay of mandate and injunction pending review presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns," the US Supreme Court said in the order on Wednesday.