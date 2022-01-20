UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Attempt To Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 04:30 AM

US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep White House records related to the January 6 Capitol riot from the US House Select Committee investigating the incident, according to a court order.

"The application for stay of mandate and injunction pending review presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns," the US Supreme Court said in the order on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court White House Trump January May From Court

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

4 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

4 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

4 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

4 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

4 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.