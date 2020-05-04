UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Breaks Precedent By Allowing Public Broadcast Of Oral Arguments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

US Supreme Court Breaks Precedent By Allowing Public Broadcast of Oral Arguments

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the US Supreme Court to break with a long-held policy prohibiting live video or audio of broadcasts of oral arguments from inside the courtroom, as the virus closed court building to lawyers and spectators and justices allowed the public to listen in to a conference call as lawyers argued a copyright case in over whether a company can trademark a generic term by simply adding "dot com" to the term

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the US Supreme Court to break with a long-held policy prohibiting live video or audio of broadcasts of oral arguments from inside the courtroom, as the virus closed court building to lawyers and spectators and justices allowed the public to listen in to a conference call as lawyers argued a copyright case in over whether a company can trademark a generic term by simply adding "dot com" to the term.

The US Patent and Trademark Office is attempting to stop Booking.com, a popular website from trademarking the site's name, arguing that the term "booking" is too generic for copyright protection.

More important that the case, however, is the break with precedent in which the court limited access to oral arguments to participants and spectators seated in the ornate court building that overlooks the US Capitol building, according to legal analysts.

For years, Justices had rejected proposals to broadcast oral arguments live. Tuesday's hearing took place by audio conference call, with the court building closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Lawyers Company Oral SITE From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

19 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

33 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

1 hour ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among needy peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.