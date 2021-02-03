UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Cancels Oral Arguments For Trump-Era Immigration Cases - Order

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:53 PM

US Supreme Court Cancels Oral Arguments for Trump-Era Immigration Cases - Order

The US Supreme Court said in an order on Wednesday that it has cleared its schedule of oral arguments dedicated to Trump-era cases concerning border wall funding and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" asylum program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Supreme Court said in an order on Wednesday that it has cleared its schedule of oral arguments dedicated to Trump-era cases concerning border wall funding and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" asylum program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

"The motions to hold further briefing in abeyance and to remove the cases from the February 2021 argument Calendar are granted," the order said.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Biden administration had submitted documents asking the Supreme Court to cancel oral arguments scheduled in the coming weeks on Trump-era immigration related cases.

It is unclear whether the hearings will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Biden administration has also asked that oral arguments scheduled for March 1 regarding the legality of the MPP program, which required asylum-seeking migrants to temporarily return to Mexico for the duration of their proceedings, be canceled. The Supreme Court has not made a decision on this request.

President Joe Biden on his first day in office on January 20 took executive action to halt the ongoing construction of the border wall and to suspend the MPP program while his team reviews the Trump-era policies.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Oral Mexico January February March Border From

Recent Stories

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

11 minutes ago

SU management decided to install separate electric ..

2 minutes ago

CEO Railways pledges to retrieve land from mafia

2 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Extension of US-Russian New START Trea ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Calls President's Decree Bann ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.