US Supreme Court Cancels Oral Arguments for Trump-Era Immigration Cases - Order

The US Supreme Court said in an order on Wednesday that it has cleared its schedule of oral arguments dedicated to Trump-era cases concerning border wall funding and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" asylum program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Supreme Court said in an order on Wednesday that it has cleared its schedule of oral arguments dedicated to Trump-era cases concerning border wall funding and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" asylum program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

"The motions to hold further briefing in abeyance and to remove the cases from the February 2021 argument Calendar are granted," the order said.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Biden administration had submitted documents asking the Supreme Court to cancel oral arguments scheduled in the coming weeks on Trump-era immigration related cases.

It is unclear whether the hearings will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Biden administration has also asked that oral arguments scheduled for March 1 regarding the legality of the MPP program, which required asylum-seeking migrants to temporarily return to Mexico for the duration of their proceedings, be canceled. The Supreme Court has not made a decision on this request.

President Joe Biden on his first day in office on January 20 took executive action to halt the ongoing construction of the border wall and to suspend the MPP program while his team reviews the Trump-era policies.