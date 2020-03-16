UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Cancels Public Hearings Until April 1 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

US Supreme Court Cancels Public Hearings Until April 1 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the US Supreme Court on Monday to cancel oral arguments on pending cases scheduled in March while allowing justices to hold conferences by phone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompted the US Supreme Court on Monday to cancel oral arguments on pending cases scheduled in March while allowing justices to hold conferences by phone.

"In keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court is postponing the oral arguments currently scheduled for the March session (March 23-25 and March 30-April 1). The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances," the Supreme Court said in a press release.

The Supreme Court will hold its regularly scheduled conference on Friday, in which justices may participate remotely by telephone, the release said. The court building will remain open for business, albeit with limited staff, and closed to the public. In addition, the Supreme Court will publish its regularly scheduled order list each Monday, the release added.

The release noted similar postponements in response to earlier pandemics - in October 1918 due to the Spanish flu and two postponements in the late 18th century in response to yellow fever outbreaks.

