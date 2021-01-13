UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Clears Way For First Execution Of A Woman In Decades

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:15 PM

US Supreme Court clears way for first execution of a woman in decades

The US Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for the first execution of a woman in decades, despite doubts about her mental state, after the government of President Donald Trump pushed for the application of the death penalty

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for the first execution of a woman in decades, despite doubts about her mental state, after the government of President Donald Trump pushed for the application of the death penalty.

Lisa Montgomery, 52, is set to receive a lethal injection later Wednesday in Terre Haute, Indiana, after series of legal rulings, becoming the first woman to be executed by Federal authorities since 1953.

The Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, giving the Bureau of Prisons the authority to proceed with her execution.

Montgomery's lawyers do not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old woman in order to steal her baby.

But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." Unable to have a child, Montgomery carefully identified her victim -- 23-year-old dog breeder Bobbie Jo Stinnett -- online.

Under the guise of buying a puppy, Montgomery went to Stinnett's home, where she strangled her to death and cut the baby from her body. She left Stinnett dead in a pool of blood.

In 2007, she was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death and handed a death sentence.

Her defenders believe that she suffers from severe mental health issues stemming from abuse she suffered as a child. According to them, she does not understand the meaning of her sentence, a prerequisite for execution.

On Monday evening, a federal judge granted the defense a victory, ordering a stay of execution to allow time to assess Montgomery's mental state.

"The record before the Court contains ample evidence that Ms. Montgomery's current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government's rationale for her execution," the ruling stated.

But an appeals court overturned the decision on Tuesday, leaving it up to the US Supreme Court to decide.

Related Topics

Dead Supreme Court Kidnapping Lawyers Trump Terre Haute Montgomery Women From Government Blood Court

Recent Stories

Canada to Buy More Pfizer Vaccine Doses to Continu ..

50 seconds ago

Estonian PM says resigning over corruption probe

51 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Refutes US Claims That Ir ..

52 seconds ago

PM reacts to Broadsheet's revelations

32 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

54 seconds ago

China to brace for sandy winds

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.