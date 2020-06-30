UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Decides Not to Hear Challenge to Trump's Border Wall

The US Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not hear an appeal filed by environmental groups that challenges the construction of sections of President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will not hear an appeal filed by environmental groups that challenges the construction of sections of President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico.

The writ of certiorari was denied in Case 19-975 Center for Biological Diversity v Wolf, the Supreme Court said on its website.

The appeal concerned the construction of 145 miles (233 kilometers) of steel-bollard walls along the United States border with Mexico in the US states of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Defenders of Wildlife and the Southwest Environmental Center had sought to appeal against a Federal law permitting the Secretary of Homeland Security to set aside any laws required to expedite the rapid erection of fencing along the land border with Mexico.

The case had already been dismissed by a US federal court earlier.

