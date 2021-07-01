UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Decision Disappointing, Undercuts Minorities' Voting Rights - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Supreme Court Decision Disappointing, Undercuts Minorities' Voting Rights - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) President Joe Biden criticized a US Supreme Court decision limiting voting rights in the Brnovich versus Democratic National Committee case and said he was "deeply disappointed" by it, the White House said on Thursday.

"I am deeply disappointed in today's decision by the United States Supreme Court that undercuts the Voting Rights Act, and upholds what Justice Kagan called "a significant race-based disparity in voting opportunities," Biden said in a statement.

In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court upheld Arizona's policies weakening Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which allows voters to seek relief if a state or local government denies or cuts back on voting rights based on race.

Human Rights Campaign President Alfonso David said the ruling delivered a major blow to the 1965 act.

"In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure," Biden said.

Additional Federal laws are n-ow needed to safeguard the US election system and to strengthen election security to address the threats of election subversion from abroad and at home, Biden added.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court White House David United States From Government Race Court

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

41 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore during next 2 to 3 da ..

5 minutes ago

HESCO approves promotion of 10 officers

5 minutes ago

OECD says 130 countries agree global taxation deal ..

12 minutes ago

DC instructs all to get corona vaccination

12 minutes ago

Usman Dar holds meeting with country head UNDP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.