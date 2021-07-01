US Supreme Court Decision Disappointing, Undercuts Minorities' Voting Rights - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) President Joe Biden criticized a US Supreme Court decision limiting voting rights in the Brnovich versus Democratic National Committee case and said he was "deeply disappointed" by it, the White House said on Thursday.

"I am deeply disappointed in today's decision by the United States Supreme Court that undercuts the Voting Rights Act, and upholds what Justice Kagan called "a significant race-based disparity in voting opportunities," Biden said in a statement.

In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court upheld Arizona's policies weakening Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which allows voters to seek relief if a state or local government denies or cuts back on voting rights based on race.

Human Rights Campaign President Alfonso David said the ruling delivered a major blow to the 1965 act.

"In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure," Biden said.

Additional Federal laws are n-ow needed to safeguard the US election system and to strengthen election security to address the threats of election subversion from abroad and at home, Biden added.