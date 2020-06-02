US Supreme Court Declines Lawsuit Alleging DNC Bias in 2016 Primary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a lawsuit alleging that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) showed Hillary Clinton preferential treatment over Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Primary election.

The case was dismissed with no reason stated, according to the list of orders issued by the court.

The lawsuit, which was rejected by lower courts, was filed by Sanders supporter Carol Wilding, alleging that emails leaked by WikiLeaks revealed that DNC officials had exhibited extreme partiality on Clinton's behalf.

The lawsuit alleged that the DNC had "tipped the scales" to help Clinton win.

In 2017, a district judge in Florida said the lawsuit was dismissed because Federal courts cannot exercise jurisdiction in cases where the parties lack standing. Specifically, the plaintiffs did not allege a causal link between donations and DNC statements, hence lack standing to assert fraud claims, according to court documents.