UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Declines To Halt Construction Of Border Wall With Pentagon Funds - Filing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Supreme Court Declines to Halt Construction of Border Wall With Pentagon Funds - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The US Supreme Court has declined to stop construction of the wall on the southern border that is being funded with $2.5 billion diverted from the Defense Department, a court filing revealed.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Friday in favor of letting construction continue.

"Now, the Government has apparently finalized its contracts, avoiding the irreparable harm it claimed in first seeking stay," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the court's opinion. "The Court's decision to let construction continue nevertheless, I fear, may 'operate in effect, as a final judgement.' I would therefore lift the Court's stay of the District Court's injunction.

"

Advocacy groups Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition had asked the Supreme Court to intervene to block the Trump administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds to build the wall on the US-Mexico border as the case works its way through lower court orders to halt construction.

A US Federal district court ordered a halt to wall construction, followed by an appellate court ruling last month that upheld the order. However, a stay issued earlier by the Supreme Court in connection with a separate lawsuit has allowed construction to continue.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump May Border From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

5 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

7 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

5 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.