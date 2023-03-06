UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Declines To Hear Challenge By Florida City To Religious Freedom Lawsuit

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Challenge by Florida City to Religious Freedom Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court is declining to take a case presented by the city of Ocala, Florida that challenges a lawsuit brought by atheists claiming the city violated their constitutional right to religious freedom by holding a prayer vigil in the wake of a shooting spree, Justice Neil Gorsuch said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The US Supreme Court is declining to take a case presented by the city of Ocala, Florida that challenges a lawsuit brought by atheists claiming the city violated their constitutional right to religious freedom by holding a prayer vigil in the wake of a shooting spree, Justice Neil Gorsuch said on Monday.

In 2014, the city of Ocala held a prayer vigil after three children were wounded in a shooting spree. Uniformed police chaplains appeared onstage with other community religious leaders to pray for the injured children.

Several atheists who attended the event sued the city and several officials in response, citing violations of the US Constitution's First Amendment. Specifically, the lawsuit alleged a violation of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, which prohibits the US government from establishing a state religion.

A US District Court granted summary judgment in favor of the atheists, finding that they had standing to contest the speech under the terms of the Lemon v. Kurtzman case, which created the so-called Lemon test to judge violations of the Establishment Clause.

However, the Supreme Court effectively overturned Lemon v. Kurtzman in its 2022 Kennedy v. Bremerton school District ruling, which clarified protections for personal religious observance by government employees.

"In Kennedy, this Court put to rest any question about Lemon's vitality.

We held that claims alleging an establishment of religion must be measured against the Constitution's original and historical meaning, not the sensitivities of a hypothetical reasonable observer," Gorsuch said in a statement. "The city asks us to take this case to make just this point. It is an understandable request. But I see no need for the Court's intervention at this juncture."

The case will remain remanded to the District Court to consider the implications of the Kennedy decision. Gorsuch said that although he expects lower courts will recognize the Lemon test's lack of legal standing, the city is free to seek future relief from the Supreme Court if he is mistaken.

Justice Clarence Thomas issued a dissenting opinion on the court's denial of certiorari in the case. The Supreme Court should have taken the case to clarify jurisdictional matters, Thomas said.

"Although the Eleventh Circuit was correct that Lemon is no longer good law, we should have granted certiorari to review whether respondents had standing to bring their claims," Thomas said. "I would have granted certiorari to determine whether the courts below lacked jurisdiction. I have serious doubts about the legitimacy of the 'offended observer' theory of standing applied below."

Thomas noted that the respondents voluntarily attended the vigil with full knowledge of its religious content.

Related Topics

Injured Supreme Court Police Bremerton Ocala Florida Prayer Event From Government Court

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

1 minute ago
 Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fa ..

Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fair' on March 10

1 minute ago
 Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

12 minutes ago
 London force apologises for missed chance to stop ..

London force apologises for missed chance to stop killer policeman

2 minutes ago
 Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool m ..

Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool must not 'define season'

2 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.