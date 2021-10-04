UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Declines To Review Appeal From Texas Death Row Inmate - Filing

The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an appeal from a 77-year-old Texas inmate who has been on death row for 30 years, according to a court filing

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the court filing said.

In 1991, Carl Buntion was convicted of murder for killing a Houston police officer and sentenced to death. His original sentencing was later declared unconstitutional and he was granted a re-sentencing but was again sentenced to death in 2012.

Buntion argues that the excessive delay in issuing him the death penalty is cruel and may violate the Eight Amendment of the US constitution, which bars cruel and unusual punishments.

