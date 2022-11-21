US Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Case Challenging Texas Redistricting - Order List

The US Supreme Court declined the appeal in a case accusing the Texas legislature of redrawing a state Senate district to reduce the political influence of minority voters, according to an order list released by the court on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The US Supreme Court declined the appeal in a case accusing the Texas legislature of redrawing a state Senate district to reduce the political influence of minority voters, according to an order list released by the court on Monday.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal in the case over jurisdictional issues, the order list said.

The appeal would have seen the justices review the decision of a Federal district court panel to deny an injunction against the redrawn district.

The plaintiffs in the case, a group of Black and Hispanic voters, contend that the district was redrawn by the state legislature in 2021 to reduce their groups' political power.

However, the panel found no evidence pointing toward a racial intent behind the redistricting, even if it may disproportionately impact minority voters.

In April, the state Senate district's Democratic incumbent, Beverly Powell, announced that she would not run for re-election in the 2022 midterms due to the impact of the redistricting. Republican Phil King won the seat during the midterm elections earlier this month.