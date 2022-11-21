UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Denies Appeal Of Case Challenging Texas Redistricting - Order List

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 09:46 PM

US Supreme Court Denies Appeal of Case Challenging Texas Redistricting - Order List

The US Supreme Court declined the appeal in a case accusing the Texas legislature of redrawing a state Senate district to reduce the political influence of minority voters, according to an order list released by the court on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The US Supreme Court declined the appeal in a case accusing the Texas legislature of redrawing a state Senate district to reduce the political influence of minority voters, according to an order list released by the court on Monday.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal in the case over jurisdictional issues, the order list said.

The appeal would have seen the justices review the decision of a Federal district court panel to deny an injunction against the redrawn district.

The plaintiffs in the case, a group of Black and Hispanic voters, contend that the district was redrawn by the state legislature in 2021 to reduce their groups' political power.

However, the panel found no evidence pointing toward a racial intent behind the redistricting, even if it may disproportionately impact minority voters.

In April, the state Senate district's Democratic incumbent, Beverly Powell, announced that she would not run for re-election in the 2022 midterms due to the impact of the redistricting. Republican Phil King won the seat during the midterm elections earlier this month.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Minority Powell April May Court

Recent Stories

Violence against children, women not to be tolerat ..

Violence against children, women not to be tolerated: Acting IGP

2 minutes ago
 AC reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea ..

AC reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar's acquittal plea in assets beyond means case

3 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Shoaib Siddiqui in g ..

Court extends interim bail of Shoaib Siddiqui in govt land selling case

3 minutes ago
 UK Conservative Party's Voter Support at Lowest in ..

UK Conservative Party's Voter Support at Lowest in 15 Years - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Cuban Leader Stresses Importance of Talks Between ..

Cuban Leader Stresses Importance of Talks Between Cuba, Russia Amid Western Sanc ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan Not Ruling Out Normalization of Relations ..

Erdogan Not Ruling Out Normalization of Relations Between Egypt, Turkey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.