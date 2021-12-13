US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt to Appeal Talc Cancer Risk Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied Johnson & Johnson's attempt to appeal a Mississippi Supreme Court decision to allow a lawsuit to move forward against the company over an alleged failure to inform consumers about the increased risk of ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products

The justices denied the company's writ of certiorari to appeal the case in an order list published Monday, meaning that the Mississippi Supreme Court's decision to allow the lawsuit to move forward remains.

Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh both took no part in the consideration or decision of the company's writ of certiorari - a move often made by justices due to personal ties or investment in the involved parties.

The US Supreme Court in June rejected an appeal by the company to reverse an unfavorable ruling in a similar lawsuit over allegations that their talc powder products contained asbestos that could cause ovarian cancer in women.

Though the company still disputes that their talc-based products cause cancer, it stopped using talc in baby powder in the US and Canada since May last year, saying that the lack of demand was fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.