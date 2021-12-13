UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt To Appeal Talc Cancer Risk Lawsuit

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt to Appeal Talc Cancer Risk Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied Johnson & Johnson's attempt to appeal a Mississippi Supreme Court decision to allow a lawsuit to move forward against the company over an alleged failure to inform consumers about the increased risk of ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Monday denied Johnson & Johnson's attempt to appeal a Mississippi Supreme Court decision to allow a lawsuit to move forward against the company over an alleged failure to inform consumers about the increased risk of ovarian cancer after using its talc-based products.

The justices denied the company's writ of certiorari to appeal the case in an order list published Monday, meaning that the Mississippi Supreme Court's decision to allow the lawsuit to move forward remains.

Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh both took no part in the consideration or decision of the company's writ of certiorari - a move often made by justices due to personal ties or investment in the involved parties.

The US Supreme Court in June rejected an appeal by the company to reverse an unfavorable ruling in a similar lawsuit over allegations that their talc powder products contained asbestos that could cause ovarian cancer in women.

Though the company still disputes that their talc-based products cause cancer, it stopped using talc in baby powder in the US and Canada since May last year, saying that the lack of demand was fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Canada Company May June Women Cancer

Recent Stories

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

22 seconds ago
 1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio dri ..

1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

23 seconds ago
 PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC- ..

PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC-12 Larkana city join PTI

26 seconds ago
 Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man ..

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

28 seconds ago
 US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at ..

US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at Russia-Ukraine Border - Genera ..

4 minutes ago
 DBA nomination papers deadline overs

DBA nomination papers deadline overs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.