WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected a Republican bid seeking to nullify the certification of results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, a court filing revealed.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court filing said on Tuesday.

US Congressman Mike Kelly had filed a request to the Supreme Court for an emergency injunction seeking to overturn November election results in Pennsylvania over expanded mail-in voting.