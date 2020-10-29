UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Denies Second Republican Bid To Limit Mail-In Deadline In Pennsylvania

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Supreme Court Denies Second Republican Bid to Limit Mail-In Deadline in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Supreme Court has rejected the Pennsylvania Republican Party's second attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the upcoming November 3 election, a court filing revealed.

"The motion to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the Supreme Court filing said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court said Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed and sworn-in on Monday, did not take part in the consideration or decision in this case.

The Republican Party has been trying to challenge the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day. The Republican Party and US President Donald Trump have said the practice of mailing in ballots and extending deadlines may result in vote harvesting and electoral fraud.

On October 19, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid from the Pennsylvania Republican Party seeking to reverse the state's decision. However, on Saturday, the Pennsylvania Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court to fast-track a review of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision and deny extending the deadline for mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. Many voters have selected to vote with mail-in ballots amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 75 million Americans have cast ballots early and more than 49 million ballots have been submitted via mail, according to the latest data from the US Elections Project.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Trump May October November 2020 From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

3 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

3 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

5 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

5 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

5 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.