US Supreme Court Denies Second Republican Bid to Limit Mail-In Deadline in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Supreme Court has rejected the Pennsylvania Republican Party's second attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the upcoming November 3 election, a court filing revealed.

"The motion to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the Supreme Court filing said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court said Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed and sworn-in on Monday, did not take part in the consideration or decision in this case.

The Republican Party has been trying to challenge the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day. The Republican Party and US President Donald Trump have said the practice of mailing in ballots and extending deadlines may result in vote harvesting and electoral fraud.

On October 19, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid from the Pennsylvania Republican Party seeking to reverse the state's decision. However, on Saturday, the Pennsylvania Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court to fast-track a review of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision and deny extending the deadline for mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania is considered a key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. Many voters have selected to vote with mail-in ballots amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 75 million Americans have cast ballots early and more than 49 million ballots have been submitted via mail, according to the latest data from the US Elections Project.