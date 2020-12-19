US Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Trump Census Plan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants from the national census count.

"Because plaintiffs have not shown standing and because the claims presented are not ripe for adjudication, the District Court's judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded with instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction," the court's ruling said.

The three dissenting votes came from the only liberal-leaning judges on the conservative majority high court.

The Census, taken in 2020 and every decade, is politically important because the number of congressional districts allocated to every state is based upon its population. Immigrants, especially illegal ones, overwhelmingly congregate in large generally Democratic-voting states like New York and California.