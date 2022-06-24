UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 07:59 PM

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.

The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said.

