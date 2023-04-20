UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Extends Stay In Case Involving Abortion Drug Mifepristone - Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The US Supreme Court is extending a stay on a ruling that would reverse Federal approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, Justice Samuel Alito said on Wednesday in an order of the court.

The stay is extended until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21, the order said.

Earlier this month, a US district court judge suspended the federal license for mifepristone, which has been on the market in the United States for more than 20 years.

The stay grants the Supreme Court more time to consider the case, which comes following the top court's decision last year to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and return the right to regulate abortion to state governments.

In November, a group of medical organizations and doctors launched a lawsuit in Texas challenging the food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of mifepristone. The lawsuit claims the FDA failed to follow proper protocols when it approved the drug.

