Open Menu

US Supreme Court Grants Mountain Valley Pipeline Operator Request To Lift Lower Court Stay

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

US Supreme Court Grants Mountain Valley Pipeline Operator Request to Lift Lower Court Stay

The US Supreme Court on Thursday granted the request of the operator of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline to lift stays imposed by a lower court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US Supreme Court on Thursday granted the request of the operator of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline to lift stays imposed by a lower court.

"The application to vacate stays presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The decision vacates orders imposed by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier in July, the statement added.

The decision removes the last obstacle to building the 304 miles (489 km) project, which should connect the US states of West Virginia and Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline project was first proposed in 2014 but has faced strong opposition from different civil society organizations and groups.

Some organizations, like the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, have expressed concerns that the pipeline would cause permanent damage of the scenic landscape and nearby towns would face soil erosion and landslides caused by the construction.

Others, like the Natural Resources Defense Council, have warned that private landowners near the pipeline would lose their property while consumers would have to pay additional taxes for electricity due to construction costs.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Electricity Civil Society Virginia July From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

8 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

8 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

5 minutes ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

6 minutes ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

6 minutes ago
US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

6 minutes ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory An ..

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Krem ..

6 minutes ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

11 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

12 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World