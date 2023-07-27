US Supreme Court Grants Mountain Valley Pipeline Operator Request to Lift Lower Court Stay

The US Supreme Court on Thursday granted the request of the operator of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline to lift stays imposed by a lower court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US Supreme Court on Thursday granted the request of the operator of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline to lift stays imposed by a lower court.

"The application to vacate stays presented to the Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is granted," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

The decision vacates orders imposed by the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit earlier in July, the statement added.

The decision removes the last obstacle to building the 304 miles (489 km) project, which should connect the US states of West Virginia and Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline project was first proposed in 2014 but has faced strong opposition from different civil society organizations and groups.

Some organizations, like the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, have expressed concerns that the pipeline would cause permanent damage of the scenic landscape and nearby towns would face soil erosion and landslides caused by the construction.

Others, like the Natural Resources Defense Council, have warned that private landowners near the pipeline would lose their property while consumers would have to pay additional taxes for electricity due to construction costs.