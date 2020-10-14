UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Grants Trump Admin. Request To End 2020 Census Count Early - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Supreme Court Grants Trump Admin. Request to End 2020 Census Count Early - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court said that it has granted the Trump administration's emergency request to end the 2020 Census count early.

"Today, the Court stays a preliminary injunction requiring the Census Bureau to follow the data collection plan the agency once described as necessary to avoid 'risking significant impacts on data quality," the court said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court said the Census Bureau can end the gathering of data before the previously proposed deadline of October 31.

The Trump administration argues that because of disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, an immediate halt is needed to meet the December 31 statutory deadline for reporting the Census results to the US president.

